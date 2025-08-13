Minister Sanjeev Arora, RS MP Vikramjit Sahney hails approval of semiconductor unit in Mohali

HT Correspondent One of these projects includes CDIL’s brownfield expansion at its existing Mohali facility.

Chandigarh: The Union cabinet on Tuesday approved the expansion of Continental Device India Private Limited’s (CDIL) semiconductor manufacturing facility in Mohali under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), as part of four new projects cleared across the country.

Punjab industries minister Sanjeev Arora said that the Centre has sanctioned semiconductor manufacturing units in Punjab, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh with a total outlay of ₹4,600 crore. One of these projects includes CDIL’s brownfield expansion at its existing Mohali facility.

Welcoming the move, Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney reiterated his long-pending demand to upgrade the Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL) in Mohali. He recalled that the Centre had already announced a ₹76,000 crore package in 2024 for the development of India’s semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem, of which ₹10,000 crore was earmarked for modernising SCL Mohali.

“Unfortunately, no progress has been made so far in this regard. The state’s full potential in the semiconductor value chain can only be realised with this long-awaited upgradation,” Sahney said.