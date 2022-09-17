Hours after minister’s visit, 10 mobiles, narcotics seized from Ludhiana jail

Atleast ten mobile phones and narcotics were recovered from the Ludhiana Central Jail on Thursday just hours after the visit of Jail minister Harjot Singh Bains. During investigation the jail staff found that aides of one of the inmates had thrown a packet containing six mobile phones over the compound wall of the jail. Three separate cases have been lodged against the inmates by Division number 7 police.

Assistant Superintendent of Jail Swarn Singh stated that on Thursday during special checking they recovered 50 grams intoxicant from the inmate Ashok Batra of Chhawni Mohalla.

In the second case, jail staff nabbed two inmates including Mandeep Singh of Ahmadgarh and Puneet of Mubarak colony and recovered three mobile phones from their possession.

In the third case the jail staff nabbed an inmate Surjit Ram alias Teeta of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and recovered one mobile phone from his possession. Assistant Jail Superintendent Kashmir Lal said that during questioning they found that Surjit Ram had contacted one of his aides Sunny over phone and asked him to throw six mobile phones in the jail.

Following the instruction Sunny had thrown the mobile phones over the compound wall, which the jail staff had recovered.The Division number 7 police lodged an FIR under sections 42, 45, 52 A of Prison act against the inmate Surjit Ram. The police have also nominated his aide Sunny in the case. ASI Binder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police launched a manhunt for the arrest of Sunny. The police will bring Surjit Ram on a production warrant from jail for questioning.

Jail Minister Harjot Singh Bains had visited Ludhiana central jail on Thursday and announced ‘Galwakdi program’ for the inmates and undertrials.