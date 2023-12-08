close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ministerial staff stike: Govt harassing staff, public, says Punjab LoP Bajwa

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 08, 2023 08:34 AM IST

In a statement, leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said the AAP government had first promised to implement the old pension scheme, but was now reneging from its promise

After talks between the protesting ministerial staff and the cabinet sub-committee failed, the Congress on Thursday accused the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of harassing the employees as well as the public.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa (File)
In a statement, leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said the AAP government had first promised to implement the old pension scheme, but was now reneging from its promise. “It has been around a month since they (employees) have been on strike to press their demands, including implementation of the OPS, release of three pending installments of dearness allowance (DA) and full pay scale to employees even during the probation period,” he said.

Bajwa said 50,000 employees of 52 government departments, who are members of the Punjab State Ministerial Staff Union, have been on strike, however, the AAP government had turned a blind eye towards their genuine demands.

