Mini-truck plunges into canal: Toll rises to eight, search ops on to trace missing two

Eight pilgrims, including three children, were killed and two people are still missing after an overloaded mini-truck carrying 29 people fell into the swollen Sirhind Canal in Punjab’s Ludhiana district on Sunday night, police said on Monday. The mini-truck that plunged into the canal near Malaud in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT)

The accident occurred near the Jagera bridge on the Malerkotla road near Dehlon village at 10 pm on Sunday. Rescue operations are underway with two more devotees still missing.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Payal), Hemant Malhotra said: “Initially, three bodies were recovered. By morning, our teams had located and pulled out three more. Two more bodies were fished out in the evening. The search continues for the remaining missing persons.”

Eyewitnesses alerted the police, after which rescue operations were launched with the help of local residents and trained divers. So far, 19 individuals, including driver Gurwinder Singh, 28, have been rescued safely. The driver is being questioned to determine the cause of the tragedy. Police are examining whether the vehicle’s condition, overcrowding, or road conditions played a role.

According to the divers, heavy rain and fast flow were hindering the rescue operation.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain, senior superintendent of police Jyoti Yadav and local MLA Manvinder Singh Giaspura reached the spot in the morning to oversee the search operation.

The pilgrims were returning to their village, Manakwal, after paying obeisance at the Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district.

Survivors told the police that the driver lost control of the pick-up truck while overtaking another vehicle.

The deceased have been identified as Krishna Kaur, 60, Jarnail Singh, 55, Manjeet Kaur, 58, Mahinder Kaur, 23, Sukhman Singh, 1.5 years, two siblings, Akashdeep Singh, 8, Arshdeep Kaur, 4, and Kamaljeet Kaur, 25. Those untraced include Kesar Singh, 70, and Gurpreet Singh, 35, all from Manakwal village in Malerkotla.

Village sarpanch Kesar Singh said that a group of villagers had gone to Naina Devi temple to pay obeisance on July 26 and were returning in the pick-up vehicle when the accident occurred.

Some of the injured were referred to Ahmedgarh Mandi, while others were rushed to Ludhiana and Khanna hospitals, he said.