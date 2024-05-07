Minor abducted in Bihar rescued from Ludhiana

The 15-year-old allegedly abducted from a train in Bihar, was rescued at a rented accommodation near Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Gill road. The Bihar based family reached Ludhiana to bring back their 15-year-old daughter, who was allegedly abducted by a woman. (HT File)

The accused had confined the minor girl in a rented accommodation, the complainant added.

The locals found it suspicious and alerted the police on Monday, who later informed the family members in Bihar.

The uncle of the girl, Mohammad Jamal said that on Friday, his niece was returning from the institute in a passenger train, where she met a woman who allegedly brought her to Ludhiana.

Jamal said he received a phone call from police on Monday and learnt that his niece was confined in rented an accommodation. Post which, he along with the other family members reached the spot and rescued the girl.

Marado police post in-charge assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Iqbal Singh said the family have taken the girl back. They will pursue a complaint in Bihar, the ASI added.