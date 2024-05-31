Minor domestic help ends life at employer’s house in Panchkula

Police on Thursday registered a case of abetment to suicide after a 16-year-old girl, working as a domestic help, was found hanging at her employers’ house in Sector 15. Police said they got information of a girl having hanged herself in a house in Sector 15, Panchkula, on Wednesday. (iStock)

Police said the deceased, a resident of Abheypur village, was working at the house for the last 11 days. The deceased’s mother said her family hailed from Uttar Pradesh and her daughter was working as a maid as well as babysitter. She alleged that her daughter was murdered.

Residents of Abheypur village also staged a protest, seeking action against the employer family.

Police registered a case against unknown persons under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 14 police station. After conducting postmortem at civil hospital, Sector 6, the body was handed over to the family for cremation.