 Minor domestic help ends life at employer’s house in Panchkula - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Minor domestic help ends life at employer’s house in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 31, 2024 06:04 AM IST

Deceased’s mother said her family hailed from Uttar Pradesh and her daughter was working as maid as well as babysitter; she alleged that her daughter was murdered

Police on Thursday registered a case of abetment to suicide after a 16-year-old girl, working as a domestic help, was found hanging at her employers’ house in Sector 15.

Police said they got information of a girl having hanged herself in a house in Sector 15, Panchkula, on Wednesday. (iStock)
Police said they got information of a girl having hanged herself in a house in Sector 15, Panchkula, on Wednesday. (iStock)

Police said the deceased, a resident of Abheypur village, was working at the house for the last 11 days. The deceased’s mother said her family hailed from Uttar Pradesh and her daughter was working as a maid as well as babysitter. She alleged that her daughter was murdered.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Residents of Abheypur village also staged a protest, seeking action against the employer family.

Police registered a case against unknown persons under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 14 police station. After conducting postmortem at civil hospital, Sector 6, the body was handed over to the family for cremation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Minor domestic help ends life at employer’s house in Panchkula
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On