Minor girl from Himachal gangraped in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur: A 14-year-old girl from Himachal Pradesh was allegedly raped in Talwara town of Hoshiarpur, police said on Sunday.

The girl, who hails from a village in Himachal Pradesh, was allegedly in touch with a man whom she had befriended through social media, Talwara police station SHO Manmohan Singh said.

He said the girl had on Saturday come to meet the man in Talwara and had called him on his mobile phone from the bus stand. The man allegedly told the girl to go to the rear of the bus stand and get into a car parked there, he said.

According to the complaint, there were four men already sitting inside the car, and when she got in, one of them got her to inhale something, which made her unconscious.

They later took her to a secluded place where all of them allegedly raped her, the SHO said. They later left her at the bus stand, he added.

It was being investigated whether the man who had asked the girl to meet him was among the four who raped her, the SHO said.

He said that police have registered a case for kidnapping, gang rape, and sections of the POCSO Act against unidentified persons.

Investigation in the case was underway and the accused will soon be arrested, said the officer.