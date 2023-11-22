Minor girl goes missing from Ludhiana Railway station

A 12-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh went missing under mysterious circumstances from the Ludhiana railway station on Wednesday morning, police said. The children have been sent to the child welfare committee. (iStock)

The girl had come to Ludhiana with her brother Avinash from Gorakhpur to find a job.

Avinash, 19, said that he and his sister were living with their uncle and aunt after the death of their parents, who used to mistreat them following which they left the house and came to Ludhiana on Tuesday.

Avinash added that after searching for work, they returned to Ludhiana Railway Station and slept on the platform.

He said that when he woke up at around 3am on Wednesday, he was shocked to find his sister missing. When he started inquiring about her from other passengers, one of them said that a man had taken away the girl along with him. He then filed a police complaint.

ASI Amandeep from the Government Railway Police assured that the police are trying to trace the girl. He said that the police are scanning CCTV cameras. Police have filed a missing report in the case.

Two child labourers rescued

LUDHIANA A team of the child labour department on Wednesday rescued two child labourers from a factory Guru Vihar.

The children have been sent to the child welfare committee. The rescue operation is part of the department’s seven-day initiative to rescue child labourers.

On Monday, officials of the labour department visited the areas in civil lines where no child was rescued and on Tuesday, officials conducted a raid in Bal Singh Nagar.

“We have conducted the raid along with the officials of different departments on the second day of rescue operation in Bal Singh Nagar but no children were found during the raid,” Ritu Sehra, tehsildar east, said.