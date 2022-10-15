Minor girl kidnapped in Jagraon

An unidentified man kidnapped a four-year-old daughter of a slum dweller in Jagraon city on Friday. According to the parents of the girl, the man was taking rounds of the area for the past few days. The City Jagraon police lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused.

During the investigation, the man was captured in the CCTVs installed in the area. The police are trying to identify the accused.

The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of the slum dweller. He stated that his four-year-old daughter was playing with the children on Friday after returning from the Anganwari centre.

Meanwhile, the man turned up there and lured the girl. He took her along with him. The children informed them, following which they started looking for her. Later, they informed the police.

ASI Balraj Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a man has been captured in the CCTV cameras while taking away the girl. The police are trying to identify him. A case under Section 346 of the IPC has been lodged against the unidentified accused at the City Jagraon police station.