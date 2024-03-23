Minor reshuffle in Chandigarh administration

In a minor reshuffle among the officers of UT administration, PCS officer Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar has been given the charge of additional excise and taxation commissioner-cum-deputy excise and taxation commissioner-cum-collector (excise) in place of HCS officer Pradhuman Singh. There was a minor reshuffle among the officers of Chandigarh administration. (HT File)

Pradhuman will continue to hold the charges of joint secretary transport and registering and licensing authority Chandigarh. Harsuhinder is already holding the charge of director, school education.

In other orders, the charge of director transport-cum-divisional manager, CTU, has been given to Isha Kamboj, another HCS officer, who is joint commissioner of Chandigarh MC.

DANICS officer Naveen has also been relieved of the charge of sub-divisional magistrate (South), which has been given to Khushpreet Kaur, another DANICS officer. Naveen has been given charge of joint director, administration, GMCH, in addition to his duties.