‘Misbehaviour’ by Ludhiana cops: 3 months on, action awaited, says health deputy director

Three months after the then Ludhiana civil surgeon, Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh, was not allowed to enter the Independence Day function at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here, action is awaited, he has said. Dr Aulakh, now posted as the deputy director in the health and family welfare department, had also accused police officers of misbehaviour on August 15. Dr Aulakh claimed that he had received a VIP pass for the Independence Day function at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, but upon turning up at the venue, he was told that his name was not there on the list of official guests. When he protested and showed his credentials, officers on the spot reportedly misbehaved with him. (HT Photo)

In a letter to the deputy commissioner after the incident, he had mentioned, “I received a VIP pass (serial number 962). But when I went to participate through the VIP entry point at 8:40 am, I was shown the list by the person on duty and was told that my name was not mentioned on the list. He stopped me from going inside. I was arrested by another employee, Jaspal Singh, posted there. I was held by arm and taken out. I also showed him my identity card and the VIP pass.”

Taking cognisance of the matter, the commissioner of police had suspended two police officers and initiated an inquiry. A report was to be submitted within a month, as per the order.

Dr Aulakh, who now has been posted as deputy director in the health and family welfare department, claims that he hasn’t yet received any correspondence pertaining to the inquiry or the action taken. “The matter demanded action as per civil services rules to ensure that nothing of this ilk happens again. I want action into this,” he said. “I feel I was personally targeted. And there hasn’t been any redressal yet,” he said.

Shubham Aggarwal, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Ludhiana City, when asked about the matter, said, “I can’t say anything right now. I need to look into it. Only then I will be able to comment.”