Misbehaviour by parking lot staff will not be tolerated: Ludhiana West MLA

Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi on Friday said incidents of misbehaviour or overcharging by staffers deputed at parking lots will not be tolerated.

“In a few days electronic parking machines will be introduced and people will be able to book parking spaces through a mobile app. Each employee at the parking lot will have to wear a uniform and a name tag,” added Gogi, while addressing a press conference.

He said that at each market, signboards will be put up with names and phone numbers of the association members and residents can also lodge their complaint at the entry and exit of the parking lot where the residents could lodge their complaint of misbehaviour or overcharging. CCTV cameras will also be installed at the lots.

It was announced that bi-hourly parking will continue at BRS Nagar parking lot. However, the rate of monthly pass has been slashed from ₹700 to ₹400 for two-wheelers and 1,400 to ₹800 for four-wheelers.

The contractor had on Thursday given consent to bring down the monthly pass fare and end bihourly parking at selected lots. it was decided that at the parking lots in Feroze Gandhi market and tuition market in Model Town Extension, the monthly pass fee will be reduced from ₹700 to ₹325 for two-wheelers and ₹1,400 to ₹650 for four-wheelers.

Further, it was decided to end bi-hourly parking at the tuition market and Sarabha Nagar main market. The one-time parking fee at the tuition market has now been revised to ₹15 and ₹ 30 for two and four wheelers, respectively. One time parking fee at Sarabha Nagar market will be ₹10 for two-wheelers and ₹20 for four-wheelers and the monthly pass will be issued for ₹250 (two-wheelers) and ₹500 (four-wheelers).

Bi-hourly parking will continue at Feroze Gandhi market. Gogi added that no decision has been taken on the parking lots at Bhadaur House and the multi-storeyed parking lot.

Earlier this year, MC had introduced bi-hourly parking rates at its six parking lots and rates of monthly passes were almost tripled. Earlier, ₹250 and ₹500 were charged for monthly passes against two-wheeler and four-wheeler respectively. But, the rates were hiked to ₹700 and ₹1,400 respectively. The monthly pass fee for Feroze Gandhi market was fixed at ₹ 500 and ₹1,000 respectively as per MC’s norms.

It had been further decided that parking fee will be increased by 50% after every two hours against the base fee of ₹10 and ₹20 for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, respectively.

Following the announcement, various market associations had opposed the move and staged protests.