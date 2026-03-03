Miscreants open fire at man in Ludhiana’s Fauji colony

Tension gripped Fauji Colony of Moti Nagar after four armed assailants shot at a man from a close range in full public view on Monday evening, police said. Police investigating in Fauji colony after a man was shot at on Monday evening in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The victim, Sunil Pandey, of Fauji Colony has been hospitalised and is stable. The bullet brushed past his temple following which he was rushed to a private hospital. According to the police, the fire incident is the outcome of an old rivalry between two groups.

The whole incident was captured in the CCTVs installed in the area. On being informed the police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

According to the eyewitnesses, Pandey was present in the street when four assailants walked towards him. One of them opened fire at him. The bullet brushed past Sunil. He fell on the ground. After the locals gathered there the accused managed to escape. The locals alerted the police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ADCP, industrial area A) Inderjit Singh stated that the attack was an outcome of an old rivalry. Both groups had indulged in a violent scuffle around nine months ago. The police had lodged an FIR in the case.

The ACP added that an FIR has been lodged against the assailants at Moti Nagar police station.