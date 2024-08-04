Miscreants rob commuter of 12k, mobile in Ludhiana

Three miscreants allegedly robbed a man of ₹12,000 and a mobile phone near Jamalpur, officials said on Sunday. They added that the bike-borne accused hit the victim’s scooter, following which he fell on the road and the former stole the cash from his pockets on the pretext of helping him. The Division Number 7 police registered a first-information report (FIR) against the unidentified accused. Three miscreants allegedly robbed a man of ₹ 12,000 and a mobile phone near Jamalpur, officials said on Sunday. (HT File)

The complainant, Sukhjinder Singh, 46, of Verma Colony, said he was going to Jamalpur from Tajpur Road on his scooter when three bike-borne three men hit his scooter.

He added that one of the accused walked towards him on the pretext of helping him in getting up and stole the cash from his pocket. When he tried to record a video of the accused using his mobile phone, one of them snatched his phone.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Malkit Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered.