Mishra’s ouster must to ensure fair probe in Lakhimpur incident: Randhawa

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday demanded immediate removal of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra from the government to ensure a fair investigation as his son is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. He said this while briefing the press after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Rampur Khera Sahib. He also met Sant Baba Sewa Singh.

Terming the Lakhimpur Kheri violence unfortunate, Randhawa said he had already urged the Prime Minister to remove Mishra from the cabinet to ensure an impartial probe and justice to the bereaved families.

The deputy chief minister said the shortage of coal across the country was the main reason behind the current power crisis and the Punjab government was making efforts to ease out the situation. “The government is purchasing electricity at a much higher rate to cater to the needs of the consumers, especially the farmers. We expect the situation to become normal with coal rakes reaching the state in the coming days,” he said.