Missing 12-year-old girl found dead in Poonch river; SIT formed to probe case

With the recovery of the dead body of a 12-year-old girl, who went missing on May 30 in Poonch district, the J&K Police have formed a special investigation team (SIT), officials informed on Wednesday. Girl students and residents staged protests in different parts of Poonch, demanding justice for the deceased and strict action against those responsible for her death. (File)

The minor, a resident of Mandi tehsil of Poonch district had gone missing on May 30.

Deputy superintendent of police (DySP) headquarters Neeraj Sharma, who will head the SIT, said, “Immediately after receiving a missing complaint, an FIR under Section 137 (2) (kidnapping) of the BNS was registered and a probe initiated. Various police teams fanned out into different directions in Mandi, Poonch, Arai to search the girl.”

During searches, we received information on June 3 that the body of a minor girl has been spotted in a river in Sathra, Sharma said. The body was immediately shifted to the hospital, where the family of the missing girl confirmed it to be their daughter, he added.

The officer informed that a board of doctors was constituted and a postmortem conducted at the Poonch district hospital before handing over the body for last rites. “Consequently, on June 4 a SIT headed by me was constituted. We have analysed digital devices and CDRs and we are also questioning suspects,” said Sharma.

He informed that thought initial examination medical report doesn’t suggested any sign of sexual assault on the victim and the samples of dead body have been sent to FSL, the final post-mortem report was awaited.

“Once the post-mortem report is available, the findings will be shared,” he said.

Sharma, however, requested social media users to refrain from spreading rumours as it distracted the police investigation. “We urge people to share any credible information they have with us. Their identity will be kept secret,” he said.

According to Sharma, the SIT has been working around the clock, examining several digital devices, analyzing tower dumps and call detail records (CDRs), besides questioning relatives and other persons suspected of having information relevant to the investigation.

Meanwhile, girl students and residents staged protests in different parts of Poonch, demanding justice for the deceased and strict action against those responsible for her death.

This comes days after a 12-year-old girl, who had gone missing in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, was found dead not far from her home on May 25. A case was registered and investigation is underway. Police suspected it to be a case of rape and murder.