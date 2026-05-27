Missing 328 holy saroops case: SIT overstepping its scope by seeking Gurbani telecast pact details, says Dhami

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday accused the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case of missing 328 holy saroops of Guru Granth Sahib of going beyond its jurisdiction by seeking details related to past Gurbani broadcast agreements with PTC and ETC channel. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami alleged that the Punjab government, through the SIT, was attempting to target the constitutional rights of the Sikh community’s apex institution. (HT)

Releasing a statement, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami alleged that the SIT had sought details regarding agreements signed with these private channels concerning Gurbani broadcast from Golden Temple despite these having “no connection whatsoever” with the missing saroops case.

Since 2012, Gurbani broadcast rights from the Golden Temple had been with G-Next Media Pvt Ltd, which runs PTC channel and is owned by Sukhbir Singh Badal. The agreement expired in July 2023, but PTC continues to telecast Gurbani live at the SGPC’s request, while the SGPC also streams it on its official YouTube channel. Badal heads the Shiromani Akali Dal, which controls the SGPC through its majority in the committee’s general house.

The issue had earlier sparked political controversy, with the Punjab assembly passing the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, aimed at enabling free-to-air Gurbani telecast.

Dhami said in line with Akal Takht directives, every required piece of information and assistance was provided to the SIT. Yet, he alleged, the SIT had made the SGPC’s administrative and internal matters part of its agenda, and been seeking information that had no connection with the case.

“All this is being done beyond the original purpose of the investigation,” he said, adding that the nature of the questions being asked and the arbitrary demands for information indicate that the SIT may be working with motives unrelated to the actual probe.

Dhami alleged that the Punjab government, through the SIT, was attempting to target the constitutional rights of the Sikh community’s apex institution. He said this was not merely an issue concerning the SGPC, but a sensitive matter linked to the autonomy and rights of Sikh institutions.

He asked the SIT not to exceed its authority and to confine itself strictly to investigation of the 328 holy saroops case.

DIG Nanak Singh, the head of the SIT, did not respond despite repeated contact attempts. One of the members of the SIT said he was not authorised to give a comment. Efforts to contact AAP spokesperson Baltej Pannu also proved futile.