Message to political, religious outfits: Refrain from indulging in politics over missing saroops: Akal Takht

The Akal Takht acting jathedar, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Monday again reiterated that the political and religious parties should refrain from indulging in politics, allegations, or making statements regarding this matter of missing 328 sacred saroops of Guru Granth Sahib and demanded inclusion of Amritdhari Sikh police officers in the police team probing the matter.

In an order issued on Monday, the jathedar said that it has been observed that despite clear instructions, some concerned parties have continued to make statements and level allegations and trials are being conducted through media and social media platforms.

“This does not respect the spirit of the directions issued by Akal Takht Sahib,” he said.

The jathedar added that until the investigation is completed and the truth comes to light, it is unethical for any party or media outlets to speak on this matter, present facts according to their own interpretation or construct narratives.

“Such actions hurt Sikh sentiments and create confusion among the sangat (community). Until the investigation is completed, even the Punjab Police’s special investigation team (SIT), the concerned parties, or their legal counsel do not have the authority to hold press conferences, indulge in politics, distort facts, encourage media trials, or pronounce judgments at their own level,” he said.

He also noted that it has come to notice that whenever the Punjab Police investigation team proceeds for inquiry-related actions, information is being leaked to the media and planted news is being circulated, which is neither a responsible nor a serious approach.

He further stated that during the course of the investigation, it has also come to light that undue haste has been shown by the police in viewing the sacred saroops of Guru Granth Sahib Ji, and that the Punjab government has also hurriedly made public information lacking a factual basis. “This has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh sangat and has even created conditions that could lead to a breakdown of law and order in Punjab. Although there is no doubt about the competence of the present SIT, it would be better if the Punjab Police investigation team consisted of Amritdhari Sikhs who have an understanding of Sikh principles and maryada (code of conduct),” Giani Gargaj said.