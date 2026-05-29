Missing saroops case: SGPC has submitted all documents to SIT: Dhami

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday said that the gurdwara body has handed over all records sought by the special investigation team (SIT) probing the missing of 328 sacred Birs (scriptures) of Guru Granth Sahib. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami

Addressing a press conference at SGPC’s Chandigarh office, Dhami said proper acknowledgements were obtained for all the records submitted to the SIT.

“Today as well, copies of records related to bill books and ledgers sought by the SIT were handed over. The SGPC has been transparent and fully cooperating with the probe,” he said.

His remarks came a day after the SIT told the Punjab and Haryana high court that the SGPC was not cooperating in the probe linked to the FIR registered on December 7 last year over the missing saroops.

In an affidavit submitted before the court by Harminder Singh Sandhu, assistant commissioner of police (detective, Amritsar City) and member of the SIT, stated that the police have sent 14 letters to the SGPC seeking relevant information and records. “However, the SGPC has neither provided the requisite records nor cooperated,” the affidavit said.

The SGPC, however, has accused the SIT of seeking details unrelated to the case. On Wednesday, the gurdwara body wrote to the Akal Takht seeking directions on whether to share such information with the probe team.

According to the letter, the SGPC said that the SIT is seeking information related to internal administrative affairs of the gurdwara body, such as its bank accounts, transactions, balance sheets, accounts and agreements signed with private channels for Gurbani telecast, which is unrelated to the case of 328 missing saroops.

Dhami asserted that the investigation into this matter has been conducted under the supervision of Akal Takht, and that the SGPC’s cooperation with the SIT is being extended in accordance with the directives of the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs.

He said the SGPC received the first communication from the SIT on January 13, and subsequently handed over the requested records at its Chandigarh sub-office on January 29.

Another letter was received on February 17, seeking information on eight points, which was provided on March 11. Similarly, on April 3, the SIT sent a third communication seeking records related to 18 points, which were handed over on April 27, he said.

“It is absolutely false that the gurdwara body is not cooperating. We have the video records of the documents being handed over. If the investigation team continues to make false statements in court, these videos and records will be made public,” he added.

He added that certified copies of the records have been given to the SIT, and if directed by the court, the original records will also be produced.

“SGPC is fully cooperating in the matter, but it will not divulge information which is unrelated to the case,” he said, adding that if the SIT continues to seek irrelevant information and keeps making false statements, then it could compel the gurdwara body to stop cooperating.

Before the press conference, Dhami held a meeting with SGPC senior vice-president Raghujit Singh Virk and chief secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan, along with the members of the executive committee.