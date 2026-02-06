Missing saroops probe: SAD leaders storm Punjab DGP’s office alleging harassment by SIT

In a high drama that stretched over two hours, nearly two dozen Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, led by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, stormed the office of Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav at the police headquarters in Chandigarh, alleging harassment by the special investigation team probing the case of 328 missing saroops of Guru Granth Sahib. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal at Punjab DGP office in Chandigarh.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders marched to the DGP’s office in Sector 9 after a core committee meeting at the party headquarters in Sector 28, where they deliberated for over two hours before deciding to lodge their protest with the police leadership.

During the meeting with the DGP, Badal said he was willing to face an FIR and even court arrest, but objected to what he termed “unjust persecution” of chartered accountants and employees associated with him by the state police at the behest of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Addressing the media later, Badal alleged that the AAP government wanted to implicate him in the missing saroops case. “Instead of investigating the disappearance of the saroops, the ‘handpicked’ special investigation team (SIT) is conducting raids on the business premises of my chartered accountants, including Ashwani and Associates, and seizing balance sheets unrelated to the case,” he claimed.

He alleged that his employees and their family members were being pressured to implicate him falsely, asserting that these actions had no connection with the probe into the missing saroops or the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

Badal further maintained that all his business interests were in the public domain and despite claims by chief minister Bhagwant Mann to demolish the Sukh Vilas resort and stop his bus company from plying in Punjab, nothing could be done as everything was legal.

He claimed that the AAP government had become desperate to arrest the rising popularity of the SAD and a false case had been registered against party leader Bikram Singh Majithia to stop him from raising the people’s voice.

Leaders who accompanied Sukhbir included Majithia, Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Daljit Singh Cheema, Sikander Singh Maluka, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Hira Singh Gabria, Sucha Singh Langah, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and Baldev Singh Mann. Former presidents of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, Paramjit Singh Sarna and Manjit Singh GK, were also present.

The matter regarding the disappearance of saroops from the SGPC’s publication house in Amritsar had come to light in June 2020, triggering a row.

Over five years later, the Amritsar police registered a case on December 7 last year against 16 people, including a former SGPC official.

Chartered accountant Satinder Singh Kohli, who is considered close to Sukhbir, is among the accused. Kohli’s firm had remained an internal auditor of the SGPC. However, its services were terminated in 2020.

The FIR was registered under Sections 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship or sacred object with intent to insult a religion), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (forgery) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.