Mobile internet services restored in 7 Haryana districts

The Haryana government on Sunday restored mobile internet services in seven districts of the state which were suspended after the "Delhi Chalo" call by the protesting farmers, officials said.

The mobile services were first suspended in the state on February 11.

The mobile internet services and bulk SMS will now be available in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa as the state government decided not to extend the suspension order after February 25 midnight.

Individual SMS, voice calls, banking SMS and internet services provided by broadband and lease lines of corporate and household were exempted from the shutdown in public interest.

While suspending the mobile internet services, the state government had stated that the curbs were being imposed “to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order” in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts.

The agitating farmers from Punjab have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri, the inter-state entry points with Haryana since February 13, when their march was stopped by security personnel.

The farmers are continuing to stay put at the two border points and they have announced that the next course of action will be decided on February 29.