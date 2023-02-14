Mobile phone, cache of drugs recovered from inmate in Ludhiana Central Jail

The staff at the Ludhiana Central Jail has recovered a mobile phone and cache of drugs from the possession of an inmate during special checking.

The accused has been identified as Puneet Kumar Garg.

Assistant superintendent Sukhpal Singh said that the staff conducted a check in the jail on Sunday.

The jail staff recovered one mobile phone, 10.1 gm opium like paste, 6.5 gm narcotic powder and 24.1 gm brown coloured crystal like matter.

ASI Rajinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 18, 21, 22, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act and section 52 A of Prison Act has been lodged against the accused at Division number 7 police station.

The police will bring the accused on a production warrant to know from where he has procured the contrabands. The police have sent the narcotics for chemical examination.