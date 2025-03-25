Modernise farming or lose land to real estate in J&K: Sajjad Lone

Peoples Conference chairman and legislator Handwara Sajjad Lone on Monday said that J&K’s ₹10,000 crore Horticulture industry gets only 1% budget and sought reform in budget allocation. Sajjad Lone called for corporate involvement in the sector’s transformation while urging the government to open the sector to large corporate ventures. (HT file)

Lone while making a strong case for revitalising the region’s horticulture sector through increased budget allocation and modernisation efforts in a thoughtful address to the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly on Monday. “I believe horticulture is a lifeline in terms of employment. There have been a few interventions, and though estimates vary, its turnover is approximately ₹10,000 crore. Around 7.5 lakh families are associated with it. It contributes 8% to GDP, but the budget allocation is less than 1%, amounting to only ₹700 crore,” Lone said.

He said that if we go by the 8% contribution, the allocation should be around ₹8,000 crore. “Just imagine how much employment could be generated if ₹8,000 crore was invested in the horticulture sector.”

Lone said thar his complaint to the government is that the budget allocation is too low. “This ministry has significant potential to address unemployment. Jobs are becoming scarce with each passing day and this is the only sector where the employment generation can be increased.”

On the contentious issue of agricultural land preservation, Lone offered a pragmatic perspective saying that “Everyone here talks about land, so I thought I should say something too. We want farmers to keep their land, whether it is profitable for them or not but we must realise that we cannot stop them and the law cannot prevent land-use change indefinitely.”

He questioned the current practices “If farming remains profitable, agricultural and horticultural land will be preserved. But if it is not, how can we expect farmers to keep their land and continue sowing paddy whether they earn from it or not?”

“I come from a farming family. In paddy farming, after deducting all expenses, the income generated from one kanal of land is around ₹2,000- ₹2,500. Meanwhile, high-density farming can generate an income of ₹50,000- ₹70,000. How can we stop farmers from switching to a more profitable option, and for how long?” he said adding that the mindset that farmers must continue paddy farming no matter what needs to change. “Even our water resources are strained by paddy cultivation.”

Lone framed agricultural innovation as essential for land preservation while emphasising that “Excellence in horticulture and agriculture is, above all, a race to save our land. We cannot protect this land forever based on legal pretexts unless it generates economic value. At the end of the day, market forces will decide whether this land is used for agriculture, horticulture, or real estate.”

Comparing traditional and modern farming techniques, Lone said that currently, traditional apple farming yields about 10 tons per hectare, whereas high-density farming, which is technology-driven, can produce up to 40-50 tons per hectare.

“Despite a 50% subsidy, farmers lack the funds to transition from traditional to high-density farming. As a result, farmers are reluctant and are forced to continue cultivating the existing old senile varieties. This shift requires a major push.”

He called for corporate involvement in the sector’s transformation while urging the government to open the sector to large corporate ventures.

“Either the government should invest in this transformation or allow corporations to step in. Otherwise, we will lose vast tracts of agricultural land to real estate and other uses,” he asserted.

Lone also raised concerns about imported apples and spurious pesticides, urging the government to protect local producers and enforce stricter penalties against counterfeit agricultural products.

Furthermore, he highlighted pending payments in the rural development department since 2017-18, citing irregularities in the material ratio. “Workers are suffering despite no fault of their own. a decision is needed,” he said.