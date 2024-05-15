 Modi government is a threat to the country: Dr Dharamvira Gandhi - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Modi government is a threat to the country: Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

ByHT Correspondent, Derabassi
May 15, 2024 09:10 AM IST

Taking a dig at the AAP-led state government, Gandhi said instead of providing facilities to the people of Punjab, the government is increasing the state’s debt

Congress’ Patiala Lok Sabha candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi while campaigning in Dera Bassi on Tuesday accused the central government of anti-farmer and non-democratic agendas.

Gandhi visited multiple villages including Karkaur, Bhankharpur, Haripur Hinduan, Samgauli, Mirpur, Mubarikpur and Gulabgarh in the Dera Bassi constituency.

“It is high time that every citizen should work for the uprooting of the BJP government which is anti-farmer and anti-laborer and believed in dividing people in the name of caste and religion,” Gandhi said.

Taking a dig at the AAP-led state government, Gandhi said instead of providing facilities to the people of Punjab, the government is increasing the state’s debt.

“The power of the people will send me to the Parliament and after winning, I will bring development projects for Dera Bassi which needs a lot of upliftment at present including health and education infrastructure”, Gandhi added.

Gandhi promised legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers, as per the report of the Swaminathan Commission, after forming the government in the centre.

While accusing PM Modi of waiving off loans of industrialists and betraying farmers, Gandhi said, “Both BJP and AAP have treated farmers as enemies. Modi waived off the loans of Ambani and Adani but the Congress party will waive off all the loans of farmers and labourers.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Modi government is a threat to the country: Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

