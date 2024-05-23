Modi govt empowered women in a big way: Tandon during foot march in Chandigarh

In a conversation with a group of women during his foot march in city on Wednesday, BJP Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon highlighted a range of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s initiatives aimed at empowering women nationwide. Continuing his campaign, Chandigarh BJP candidate Tandon spearheaded his foot march with a large contingent of supporters at Modern Housing Complex, Sector 21-market, and Sector 30 in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

He said, “Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has played a key role in empowering women by providing access to clean cooking fuel. The Modi government distributed LPG connections to millions of households living below the poverty line, which has not only improved the health and safety of women.”

“Furthermore, under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, parents or legal guardians can open a savings account in the name of a girl child below the age of 10 years and can get attractive interest rates and tax benefits,” he added.

To safeguard the health and well-being of women and children, Tandon said, “Modi ji has introduced the ‘Maternity Benefit Programme’ to provide financial assistance to pregnant and lactating women to ensure proper nutrition and healthcare for themselves and their newborns.” He also highlighted the landmark women’s reservation bill “Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam”, which was passed to reserve 33% seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

‘Congress high command rejected Tewari’

Tandon said the Congress nominee Manish Tewari looks like a deserted and neglected candidate as two top Congress leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, did not bother to address any public meeting in favour of Tewari.

In a statement, Tandon said it was so regretful that Kharge came to Chandigarh but addressed no public meeting in favour of Tewari. Similarly, Rahul Gandhi was in Panchkula on Wednesday but did not bother to come to Chandigarh, which is just two km away from where he addressed a public meeting.