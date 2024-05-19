Modi rallies in Mandi, Nahanon May 24; BJP cadres upbeat

Campaigning for Lok Sabha in Himachal Pradesh will heat up in the coming days as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two public rallies in the state on May 24. BJP candidate Kangna Ranaut during a rally at Balah in Mandi on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

He will address a rally in support of BJP’s Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut at Padda maidan in Mandi. Kangana faces a stiff challenge from her opponent and Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, the son of six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh and sitting Mandi MP Pratibha Singh. The Mandi rally of PM Modi would be crucial for Kangana, who is vying for her first electoral victory.

Former Himachal CM and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday reviewed the preparations at the Padda maidan given PM Modi’s rally. The Prime Minister’s visit is part of a strategic push to garner support for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. With three MPs in the state, the BJP considers these elections high stakes for the ruling party.

Modi will also address a public meeting at Nahan in Sirmaur district which is a part of Shimla parliamentary constituency from where the BJP has fielded Suresh Kashyap.

Senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, are also expected to address public meetings in Himachal in the coming days. It is also likely that BJP national president JP Nadda will again hold public meetings in Himachal. Nadda on Saturday addressed rallies in Kangra and Chamba districts.

Kangana lashes out at her opponents

Meanwhile, Kangana lashed out at her opponent and Congress leaders, saying, “They are a power-hungry family. Ethically, they should have decided that only the son or the mother would remain in politics. Several of our leaders have done this.”

“CM Sukhu says many things out of ego. He asks why the BJP fielded an actress from Mandi and claims Jai Ram Thakur is making a flop film. But I want to tell them that Jai Ram Thakur ran the government successfully for five years, while your government has flopped in just 15 months. Wait until June 4, when your film will be out of theatres and you will be seen nowhere. We will have our chief minister,” Kangana said.