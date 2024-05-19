 Modi rallies in Mandi, Nahanon May 24; BJP cadres upbeat - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Modi rallies in Mandi, Nahanon May 24; BJP cadres upbeat

ByDar Ovais, Dharamshala
May 20, 2024 05:20 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in support of BJP’s Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut at Padda maidan in Mandi

Campaigning for Lok Sabha in Himachal Pradesh will heat up in the coming days as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two public rallies in the state on May 24.

BJP candidate Kangna Ranaut during a rally at Balah in Mandi on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
BJP candidate Kangna Ranaut during a rally at Balah in Mandi on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

He will address a rally in support of BJP’s Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut at Padda maidan in Mandi. Kangana faces a stiff challenge from her opponent and Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, the son of six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh and sitting Mandi MP Pratibha Singh. The Mandi rally of PM Modi would be crucial for Kangana, who is vying for her first electoral victory.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Former Himachal CM and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday reviewed the preparations at the Padda maidan given PM Modi’s rally. The Prime Minister’s visit is part of a strategic push to garner support for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. With three MPs in the state, the BJP considers these elections high stakes for the ruling party.

Modi will also address a public meeting at Nahan in Sirmaur district which is a part of Shimla parliamentary constituency from where the BJP has fielded Suresh Kashyap.

Senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, are also expected to address public meetings in Himachal in the coming days. It is also likely that BJP national president JP Nadda will again hold public meetings in Himachal. Nadda on Saturday addressed rallies in Kangra and Chamba districts.

Kangana lashes out at her opponents

Meanwhile, Kangana lashed out at her opponent and Congress leaders, saying, “They are a power-hungry family. Ethically, they should have decided that only the son or the mother would remain in politics. Several of our leaders have done this.”

“CM Sukhu says many things out of ego. He asks why the BJP fielded an actress from Mandi and claims Jai Ram Thakur is making a flop film. But I want to tell them that Jai Ram Thakur ran the government successfully for five years, while your government has flopped in just 15 months. Wait until June 4, when your film will be out of theatres and you will be seen nowhere. We will have our chief minister,” Kangana said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dar Ovais

    Dar Ovais is the Dharamshala-based correspondent in the Himachal Pradesh bureau of Hindustan Times. He covers politics, tourism, Tibetan affairs and environmental issues.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Modi rallies in Mandi, Nahanon May 24; BJP cadres upbeat

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On