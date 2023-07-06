Punjab CM Mann announces closure of toll plaza on Moga-Kotkapura road

Moga: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced the closure of the Singhawala toll plaza on the Moga-Kotkapura road near Chand Purana and targeted the previous governments for “the open loot of general public through these shops”. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced the closure of the Singhawala toll plaza on the Moga-Kotkapura road near Chand Purana and targeted the previous governments for “the open loot of general public through these shops”.

Mann said the company managing the toll plaza had looted the public by flouting norms. It is surprising that instead of taking action against such companies managing toll plazas in larger public interest, the successive state governments patronised the loot, the CM added.

He said it was the 10th toll plaza which has been shut after the AAP government came to power in the state. “The people had to pay ₹44.43 lakh for crossing these 10 toll plazas. The people crossing the Moga-Kotakpura road had to pay ₹4.68 lakh daily while crossing the Singhwala toll plaza but now their money will be saved,” he said.

The CM said at none of the toll plazas, which have been shut so far, the facility of ambulance or recovery van was visible despite provision for it in agreements.

“The agreement of this toll plaza was signed on September 25, 2006, during the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government and the toll was imposed for 16.5 years. He said the first overlay of road which was to be done by the company was delayed by 158 days after which a fine of ₹2.48 crore was imposed. But the fine was never recovered from the company,” he said.

He said that the toll could have been shut down on November 10, 2019, when the second overlay was not done and ₹3.89 crore fine was imposed on the erring company.

The CM said that the company, which was running the Singhawala toll plaza, was seeking an extension on the pretext of farmers’ agitation and COVID pandemic but his government denied it. A 60-day notice was served on the company and toll plaza was closed today,” he added.