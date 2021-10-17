Moga market committee chairman joins Akali Dal in presence of Sukhbir Badal

Moga market committee chairman and senior Congress leader Rajinderpal Singh Gill, a close associate of local MLA Harjot Kamal, joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the presence of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal in Ludhiana on Saturday.

Inducting him in the SAD, Sukhbir said, “I assure him (Gill) that he will get due respect and suitable responsibility in the party.”

The move was seen a jolt to the local Congress unit in Moga with party leaders blaming MLA Kamal for the development.

Nihal Singh Wala market committee president and Congress leader Parampal Singh Takhtupura said, “This will hurt us badly in the upcoming assembly elections. Rajinderpal Singh’s family was with Congress from the beginning. All this is happening to the functioning of Harjot Kamal.”

“How will we go to the polls when senior leaders are leaving the Congress?” he asked.

Former Baghapurana MLA and senior Congress leader Vijay Sathi said, “The chairman was facing harassment at the hands of the MLA. We request our state leadership to take action.”

MLA Kamal did not respond to calls and messages.