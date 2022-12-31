Moga nagar panchayat passes resolution, says no bail bonds for drug peddlers

The Badhni Kalan nagar panchayat in Moga district has passed a resolution against furnishing bail bonds for drug peddlers and pursuing their cases.

The nagar panchayat have unanimously passed a resolution against the menace of drugs and pledged to refrain from helping the smugglers in any way.

“Citing the bright future of the youngster in Badhni Kalan, municipal councillors have unanimously decided that no one from the house of nagar panchayat will furnish bail bonds and pursue the cases of person booked under NDPS Act. Many houses have been affected in the area because of the drugs. If any municipal councillor helped in furnishing bail bonds or pursuing cases of drug peddlers, he will be boycotted on panchayat level,” reads the resolution.

“No one from my village will furnish bail bonds for any drug peddler. We have collectively decided not to approach anyone in support of anybody who sells or buys drugs in the village. We will furnish the information on drug peddling to the police whenever it comes to our notice,” said president nagar panchayat Jagjit Singh.

Panchayat member Major Singh said “If we want to save the youth of Punjab from the curse of drugs, everyone should join hands and stand against the peddlers.”