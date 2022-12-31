Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Moga nagar panchayat passes resolution, says no bail bonds for drug peddlers

Moga nagar panchayat passes resolution, says no bail bonds for drug peddlers

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 08:26 PM IST

The Badhni Kalan nagar panchayat in Moga district has passed a resolution against furnishing bail bonds for drug peddlers and pursuing their cases.

The Badhni Kalan nagar panchayat in Moga district has passed a resolution against furnishing bail bonds for drug peddlers and pursuing their cases. (Representational Photo)
The Badhni Kalan nagar panchayat in Moga district has passed a resolution against furnishing bail bonds for drug peddlers and pursuing their cases. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Moga

The Badhni Kalan nagar panchayat in Moga district has passed a resolution against furnishing bail bonds for drug peddlers and pursuing their cases.

The nagar panchayat have unanimously passed a resolution against the menace of drugs and pledged to refrain from helping the smugglers in any way.

“Citing the bright future of the youngster in Badhni Kalan, municipal councillors have unanimously decided that no one from the house of nagar panchayat will furnish bail bonds and pursue the cases of person booked under NDPS Act. Many houses have been affected in the area because of the drugs. If any municipal councillor helped in furnishing bail bonds or pursuing cases of drug peddlers, he will be boycotted on panchayat level,” reads the resolution.

“No one from my village will furnish bail bonds for any drug peddler. We have collectively decided not to approach anyone in support of anybody who sells or buys drugs in the village. We will furnish the information on drug peddling to the police whenever it comes to our notice,” said president nagar panchayat Jagjit Singh.

Panchayat member Major Singh said “If we want to save the youth of Punjab from the curse of drugs, everyone should join hands and stand against the peddlers.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out