Mohali: 14 arrested for gambling in Zirakpur; 25 lakh seized

As many as 14 men were arrested for allegedly operating a gambling racket from a hotel at the Chandigarh road in Zirakpur on Monday night, the police said. During the raid, ₹25.30 lakh was seized. Officials said the accused were also involved in similar illegal activities in Rajpura, Ambala and Mohali. The raid was carried out by a team led by Zirakpur SP Jaspinider Singh, along with SHO Satinder Singh. (HT Photo)

The raid was carried out by a team led by Zirakpur SP Jaspinider Singh, along with SHO Satinder Singh. Those arrested are Ram Kumar of Dappar, Ravinder Kumar of Sector 23-D in Chandigarh, Ramesh Kumar of Sector 52 in Chandigarh, Madan Lal of Govind Nagar in Abohar, Pawan Kumar of Aggarsain Nagar in Ganganagar, Bhagwan Das of Sector 43-A in Chandigarh, Bhagat Singh of Sector 21 in Panchkula, Roshan Lal of Beed Rao village, Veer of Saini Vihar in Baltana, Arvind Kumar of New Abadi in Abohar, Gurinder Singh of Jyoti Enclave in Chandigarh, Sandeep of Sector 20 in Panchkula, Ashok Kumar of Sector 20 in Panchkula and Raj Bahadur of Nepal.

SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said hotel owner Sunil Dutt alias Sunny had been running the gambling operation along with his manager by luring customers with the promise of high profits. He added that the police would interrogate the arrested men to determine if there is any larger network or deeper involvement connected to the racket. A case under the Gambling Act and the Excise Act has been registered at the Zirakpur police station.