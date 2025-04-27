Mohali: 17 cases of diarrhoea crop up in Madanpur

As many as 17 cases of diarrhoea have been reported from Madanpur village, Phase-1, Mohali, over the past one week. Dr Harman Kaur from the Phase-6 civil hospital in Mohali said water supply issues had been reported in the area for two days. (HT Photo)

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Sangeeta Jain attributed the cases to low water intake amid the rising temperatures: “Initially 14 cases were reported that went up to 17, but no new ones have emerged. All patients have recovered.”

The health department swung into action, distributing medicines and ORS packets. Officials also conducted door-to-door screening to monitor residents’ health conditions and identify any new cases.

Meanwhile, Dr Harman Kaur from the Phase-6 civil hospital said water supply issues had been reported in the area for two days. “Drinking water samples have been collected for analysis,” she added.

Mohali deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi also visited the village to assess the situation on ground.