Mohali: 2 men manhandle pregnant doctor at govt health centre

Dhakoli police have booked two unidentified men for manhandling a pregnant medical officer at the Community Health Centre in Dhakoli, Zirakpur, and fleeing with injections and syringes. The incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed at the Community Health Centre in Dhakoli, Zirakpur. (HT Photo)

Dr Prabhjot Kaur told police that two men entered the facility around 7 pm on Saturday and barged into room number 3, where injections and syringes were stored.

Dr Kaur, who is eight months pregnant, said when she confronted them, they pushed her, and fled with injections and syringes. “This has caused me significant mental trauma and I feel insecure at my workplace. Such incidents are on the rise,” Kaur wrote to the Dhakoli senior medical officer, seeking full-time security.

The incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed at the health centre.

Meanwhile, DSP Jaspinder Singh Gill said a case pertaining to assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of official duty and snatching had been registered at the Dhakoli police station.