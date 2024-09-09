 Mohali: 2 men manhandle pregnant doctor at govt health centre - Hindustan Times
Mohali: 2 men manhandle pregnant doctor at govt health centre

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Sep 09, 2024 08:34 AM IST

Dr Prabhjot Kaur told police that two men entered the Community Health Centre in Dhakoli, Zirakpur, around 7 pm on Saturday and barged into room number 3, where injections and syringes were stored

Dhakoli police have booked two unidentified men for manhandling a pregnant medical officer at the Community Health Centre in Dhakoli, Zirakpur, and fleeing with injections and syringes.

The incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed at the Community Health Centre in Dhakoli, Zirakpur.
The incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed at the Community Health Centre in Dhakoli, Zirakpur. (HT Photo)

Dr Prabhjot Kaur told police that two men entered the facility around 7 pm on Saturday and barged into room number 3, where injections and syringes were stored.

Dr Kaur, who is eight months pregnant, said when she confronted them, they pushed her, and fled with injections and syringes. “This has caused me significant mental trauma and I feel insecure at my workplace. Such incidents are on the rise,” Kaur wrote to the Dhakoli senior medical officer, seeking full-time security.

The incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed at the health centre.

Meanwhile, DSP Jaspinder Singh Gill said a case pertaining to assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of official duty and snatching had been registered at the Dhakoli police station.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 09, 2024
