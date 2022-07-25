Mohali | 3 caught smuggling opium in ambulance with fake patient
Three members of an inter-state gang of smugglers landed in the police net while trying to sneak in opium into Mohali in an ambulance, with one of them posing as a patient. The other two accused were posing as the driver and the attendant.
The trio, who later confessed to have smuggled the contraband at least 12 times in the past, would have got away this time too had alert cops not sensed something amiss.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said that during a special drive against drugs a team stopped an ambulance coming from Ambala side at a naka laid near Dappar village on Ambala-Chandigarh highway.
One of the cops got suspicious when he saw that there was no medical team, first-aid kit or even an oxygen cylinder inside the ambulance.
The team immediately signaled the driver to stop, following which 8kg opium was found hidden in a pillow on which the person posing as patient was lying.
The accused were identified as Ravi Shrivastav, 28, a resident of Ram Darbar, Harinder Sharma, 47, of Naya Gaon in Mohali and Ankush of Khuda Alisher in Chandigarh.
The SSP said that during interrogation, the trio admitted to smuggling 8 to 10 kg of opium about 12 times. They used to bring the contraband from Haryana and supply it in Mohali and nearby districts of Punjab, the SSP added.
A case under Sections 18/61/85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at Lalru police station. All three accused were produced in a local court, from where they were sent to three-day police remand.
Chamba ‘rumals’, folk songs mark the return of Minjar Mela
The heritage and folk traditions of Himachal Pradesh have played an important role in the state's progress and development, governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said on Sunday. He was speaking on the opening day of Chamba's International Minjar Mela. Chamba municipal council president Neelam Nayyar presented the governor with a minjar, a silk tassel unique to the region. The governor was also presented with a Chamba rumal, another distinctive handicraft.
Four killed as SUV rolls down gorge in Chamba
Four people were killed after the SUV that they were travelling in plunged into a gorge at Satrundi in the remote Churah sub-division of Chamba district on Sunday evening. The accidents also left three others seriously injured. Giving details of the accident, Tissa tehsildar Prakash Sharma said the incident took place 107 kilometres away from district headquarters on the Chamba-Killar road at around 4.30 pm. The deceased are yet to be identified.
Trouble brews for BJP as Kangra bigwig Ravinder Singh Ravi raises banner of revolt
Merely a week after former president Khimi Ram's defection to archrival Congress, more trouble is brewing for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the poll-bound state as another senior leader — former cabinet minister Ravinder Singh Ravi hinted at contesting the elections irrespective of being given the party ticket. A staunch loyalist of former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Ravi, however, said he would contest the election even if denied a party ticket. “On which party symbol will be known then,” he said.
Chandigarh MC to rope in private player to process bio-medical waste
The municipal corporation will rope in a private player to process all bio-medical waste being generated at homes. Its more than 500 door-to-door garbage collection vehicles are now equipped with dedicated bins for collection of bio-medical waste. “After MC started collecting bio-medical waste separately from other solid waste, we had also initiated its processing by using incinerators. But these are much smaller than the requirement and sufficient to handle the complete processing,” MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said.
Four killed as car veers off road in Jammu’s Ramban
Four people died and as many were injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off a road and rolled down a gorge, officials said. The accident took place on a link road in the Higni-Badarkoot belt, they said, adding that the injured have been hospitalised. The dead were identified as Haza Begum and Abdul Rasheed, residents of Shagan Ramsoo, Zahida Begum and Mushtaq Ahmed.
