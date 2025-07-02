Mohali: 3 held for snatching bag after throwing chilli powder in woman’s eyes

Three persons have been arrested for snatching a woman’s bag after throwing chilli powder into her eyes, near the mechanic market in Phase 1, Mohali. The incident took place on June 26. All three have been booked under Sections 309(4) (robbery) and 317(2) (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (Getty Images)

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Prithvi Singh Chahal said that complainant, Jamuna Devi, had stated that she was returning home with her niece, Anjala Sharma, after closing their confectionery shop when three unidentified men approached them. They suddenly threw chilli powder into Anjala’s eyes and fled with her handbag.

During investigation, police found that an auto driver, Purvinder Singh, used to scout for potential targets and then inform his accomplices, Sachin and Chandan, who would carry out the robbery.

All three have been booked under Sections 309(4) (robbery) and 317(2) (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have recovered ₹1.6 lakh cash, an auto bearing registration number PB 65 AX 7651, and a motorcycle bearing number PB 65 T 1111 used in the crime.