Mohali: 39-yr-old PG owner booked for sexually harassing tenant in Baltana

Police have booked the owner of a paying guest accommodation in Baltana, Zirakpur, for sexually harassing a 25-year-old female tenant. The accused, aged 39, runs a hotel and PG accommodation from the same building, and also lives there, said police. (HT File)

In her complaint, the victim narrated that she was suffering from stomach pain on the evening of February 15. She stepped out to look for a medical store, when the PG owner offered to take her to the market in his car.

But instead of taking her to a pharmacy, he drove her to a hotel. The woman said the accused asked her to go and wait with his friends already at the hotel, while he fetched medicine from the reception.

When she refused, they both returned to the PG accommodation in his car. The victim further alleged that as she was headed to her room around 11.30 pm, the accused followed her and tried to touch her improperly. She raised the alarm, following which he fled.

The complainant told police that she initially did not report the matter due to fear of social stigma but approached the police after the accused allegedly began defaming her in the area. Police recorded her statement and booked the accused under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to sexual harassment.