Mohali: 4 hooligans in car try to run over food outlet worker at 3B2 market

In yet another incident of drunken hooliganism, four men from Ropar assaulted a food outlet worker and attempted to run him over with their car in Mohali’s Phase 3B2 market early Monday morning.

This comes less than a week after the same market witnessed a scuffle between two groups on Diwali night, necessitating a PCR to intervene.

The accused, identified as Jagdeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, and Akash, all Ropar residents, have been arrested.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6.30 am on Monday, when the accused arrived in a car, bearing registration number PB12AH4522, and started behaving aggressively.

Police said the men, believed to be intoxicated, were drifting the car, harassing workers, and disturbing shopkeepers. When food outlet employee Ramandeep Singh and others confronted them for allegedly trying to run over a dog, the accused turned violent. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage showed the men attacking Ramandeep with chairs.

As the situation went out of control, some shopkeepers alerted the police and a PCR team reached the spot. The accused were arrested on the spot and their Toyota Glanza car was seized.

Investigating officer Keuval Kumar said the men were “intoxicated and acting violently.” A case has been registered under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 191 (rioting), and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Mataur station house officer (SHO) Amandeep Kamboj said the accused were arrested and produced in court on Tuesday, where police secured their remand period. “We have seized their Glanza car and intensified patrolling in 3B2 market to prevent such late-night disturbances,” he added.