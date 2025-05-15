Menu Explore
Thursday, May 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Mohali: 4 months on, man booked for bid to run over cops in Lalru

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 15, 2025 09:18 AM IST

According to the police, the accused, while driving his Santro car on January 10, allegedly attempted to run over police personnel when they signalled him to stop at the naka in Handesra; the policemen escaped unhurt

Four months after a motorist allegedly tried to run over two policemen at a checkpoint in Handesra, Lalru, the police registered a case on Tuesday. Identified as Naresh Kumar, a resident of Baltana village in Lalru, the suspect is at large, the police said.

The accused, while fleeing, hit the barricades, resulting in damages to the vehicle. The accused drove it for a few metres before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot. (File)
According to the police, the accused, while driving his Santro car on January 10, allegedly attempted to run over police personnel when they signalled him to stop at the naka in Handesra. The policemen escaped unhurt and the accused, while fleeing, hit the barricades, resulting in damages to the vehicle.

The accused drove it for a few metres before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot. A police officer said he is still absconding. He said the accused would be arrested soon.

Regarding the four-month delay in registering the case, cops said they had been searching for the accused. The motive behind the crime would be ascertained after his arrest, police added.

A case has been registered under Sections 109(1), 221 and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Handesra police post. The car has already been confiscated.

