Mohali: 5 days after cabbie stabbed, 2 carjackers arrested with pistols

Five days after two history-sheeters brutally stabbed a cab driver in a bid to rob him of his car on the Airport road in the IT City area, the Mohali police on Tuesday nabbed both the accused and recovered two country-made .32 bore pistols besides four live cartridges from them.

The accused identified as Dharminder alias Sunny of Kapurthala and Lucky alias Kala of Ferozepur, Punjab, were nabbed after their bike slipped on a road in Sector 101 in an attempt to dodge the police. The duo was riding a stolen bike.

The accused suffered injuries and fractured their legs and were admitted to a local civil hospital by the police. Senior police officers, including SP Manpreet Singh and DSP HS Bal, reached the spot.

Sunny was booked in a murder case by Dehlon police in 2010 and was declared a proclaimed offender in the case. He was also booked in a robbery case in Ludhiana in 2010 and in an Arms Act case by Sadar Ferozepur police in 2023 besides being booked in multiple snatching cases in Mohali.

On other hand, Kala was booked in multiple snatching cases in Ferozepur and Mohali.

The duo had been targeting the victims in Mohali as they snatched four cars at gun and knife point in the recent past.

The duo had on July 11 booked a cab from Zirakpur through a mobile application. When they reached the Airport Road near the IT City, they stabbed the driver multiple times and assaulted him.

The duo failed to snatch the cab as passersby stopped there after hearing the screams of the victim. The accused fled with his mobile phone and cash. The victim is in a critical state and undergoing treatment at GMSH-16, Chandigarh.

Both the accused earlier snatched a Swift car from IT City area, and a Creta car from Zirakpur, which they took to Ferozepur and met with an accident. They also snatched a car from Kharar.

“We were patrolling in the isolated areas of Sector 101 and saw two suspicious persons on a bike without a number plate. When we signalled them to stop, they sped their bike following which we gave them a chase. They had weapons but they did not fire at us, and their bike slipped due to big stones on the road,” said inspector Simarjeet Singh, station house officer (SHO), IT City police Station.

Sandeep Garg, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali, said that the accused were currently residing in Zirakpur and were involved in multiple snatchings. “With their arrest, the snatchings incidents in IT City, Zirakpur, and other areas will be restricted now,” the SSP said.