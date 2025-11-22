Mohali court acquits pocso accused due to ‘lack of evidence’

A Mohali court has acquitted an accused in a POCSO case after observing that the prosecution failed to present consistent evidence and that the investigation contained several lapses. After reviewing the evidence, the court held that the prosecution did not meet the standard required for conviction under POCSO, leading to the accused’s acquittal. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the prosecution, the minor victim was allegedly kidnapped near a gurdwara in Baltana and later taken to Delhi, where she claimed she was confined for nearly a month. She further alleged that she was then moved to Bihar before being rescued. A second incident of alleged kidnapping was also reported in September, after which she was recovered from Ludhiana.

During the trial, the court examined statements of the victim, her family members and the police. It found inconsistencies regarding the number of accused persons initially named, the sequence of travel, and the circumstances under which the victim was recovered. Defence pointed out gaps such as the absence of electronic evidence, including mobile phone seizure and call-detail records, which investigators claimed to have relied upon while tracing the accused during the second rescue.

The defence, represented by advocate Siddhant Pandit and advocate Amit Pawar, argued that the prosecution’s version lacked corroboration. They submitted that several portions of the victim’s testimony did not align with the investigation record.

