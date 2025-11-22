Search
Sat, Nov 22, 2025
Mohali court acquits pocso accused due to ‘lack of evidence’

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Nov 22, 2025 08:46 am IST

According to the prosecution, the minor victim was allegedly kidnapped near a gurdwara in Baltana and later taken to Delhi, where she claimed she was confined for nearly a month

A Mohali court has acquitted an accused in a POCSO case after observing that the prosecution failed to present consistent evidence and that the investigation contained several lapses.

According to the prosecution, the minor victim was allegedly kidnapped near a gurdwara in Baltana and later taken to Delhi, where she claimed she was confined for nearly a month. She further alleged that she was then moved to Bihar before being rescued. A second incident of alleged kidnapping was also reported in September, after which she was recovered from Ludhiana.

During the trial, the court examined statements of the victim, her family members and the police. It found inconsistencies regarding the number of accused persons initially named, the sequence of travel, and the circumstances under which the victim was recovered. Defence pointed out gaps such as the absence of electronic evidence, including mobile phone seizure and call-detail records, which investigators claimed to have relied upon while tracing the accused during the second rescue.

The defence, represented by advocate Siddhant Pandit and advocate Amit Pawar, argued that the prosecution’s version lacked corroboration. They submitted that several portions of the victim’s testimony did not align with the investigation record.

AI Summary AI Summary

A Mohali court has acquitted an accused in a POCSO case due to inconsistent evidence and investigation lapses. The minor victim alleged kidnapping near a gurdwara, but the court found discrepancies in her testimony and the number of accused. The defense highlighted the absence of crucial electronic evidence, leading to the prosecution's failure to meet conviction standards.