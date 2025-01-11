Mohali ADC orders closure of IELTS institute running sans permit

The additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Viraj S Tidke on Friday ordered closure of an IELTS coaching institute in Phase-7 due to unauthorised operations in the city. In response to the application, Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP), in a letter dated November 20, 2024, reported that the assistant superintendent of police (ASP), City-1, had conducted an inquiry. (iStock)

Tidke stated that PrabhVisa.com IELTS coaching institute and consultancy firm, located at SCO 122, first floor, B Block, Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar, had applied to open a branch office at SCF 29, second and third Floor, Phase-7, Mohali, but was already running the premises without approval.

In response to the application, Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP), in a letter dated November 20, 2024, reported that the assistant superintendent of police (ASP), City-1, had conducted an inquiry. The report revealed that Prabhsharan Singh, owner of PrabhVisa.com, had applied to open a branch in Mohali. Additionally, a complaint dated September 16, 2024, was received from Subham Khatkar, resident of village Batra, Ambala, alleging that the Mohali-based firm had defrauded him of ₹2 lakh under the pretence of arranging overseas travel.

Following the inquiry, it was recommended that a case should be registered against the owner and management of PrabhVisa.com. Consequently, the opening of the firm’s branch at Phase-7 was not approved.

Besides rejecting the application, the firm was further instructed to immediately cease any operation being carried out under the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act, 2012 and its 2013 Rules.

Furthermore, the firm will be held fully responsible and liable for compensation or any necessary restitution if any complaints or issues arise in the future against the it, cops said.