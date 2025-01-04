Menu Explore
Mohali Airport Road mishap: 3 days on, biker succumbs to injuries

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 04, 2025 08:38 AM IST

The victim, identified as Om Prakash of Sector 70, Mohali, was heading home from Balongi on December 30 when he met with the accident.

Three days after being hit by a speeding Maruti Swift car near Cheema Boilers light point, a motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Thursday, once again raising questions over road safety in Mohali, which has seen over 200 accident deaths in 2024.

A case under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (death by negligence) and 324 (causing wrongful loss or damage to another property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Phase-1 police station. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
His brother-in-law, Ranjit Kumar of Khumbra, who was following him on a separate bike, said the car driver sped away soon after the mishap. Prakash was rushed to PGIMER where he died during treatment.

A case under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (death by negligence) and 324 (causing wrongful loss or damage to another property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Phase-1 police station.

