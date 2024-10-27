Mohali: Another cheating case against realtor Jarnail Singh Bajwa, count now at 56

In more trouble for Mohali-based realtor Jarnail Singh Bajwa, another cheating case has been registered against him, this time for allegedly defrauding a 78-year-old partially paralysed woman of ₹55.6 lakh. This is the 56th such case against Singh, who is the managing director of Sunny Enclave housing project in Mohali. In more trouble for Mohali-based realtor Jarnail Singh Bajwa, another cheating case has been registered against him, this time for allegedly defrauding a 78-year-old partially paralysed woman of ₹ 55.6 lakh. (HT File)

Complainant Sharanjit Kaur Sandhu of Friends Colony, Ferozepur, had approached Sadar Kharar police, stating that she had purchased a plot in Sector-123, Sunny Enclave, Kharar, from one Ruchika of Panchkula on March 6, 2012. Ruchika, who had purchased the plot from Bajwa developers, was yet to get the plot in her name, but she further sold the property to the complainant.

As per the mutual agreement (ikrarnama), Sandhu paid ₹59.7 lakh for plot number 719, measuring 366.67 sq ft, but Ruchika could not get the property transferred in her name as it was still in the possession of Bajwa.

“After we paid ₹55.6 lakh to Bajwa, he told me that the serial number of my plot was changed to 1974 which also had the same measurement. After that I repeatedly requested Bajwa to show me my plot, but he did not. Later, I found out that plot number 1974 was not in the approved map of GMADA. I got further shock when I got to know that the builder had showed me a fake map of plots passed by GMADA. The plot that I had been shown was actually one that had been approved for a park,” said Sandhu, seeking legal action against Bajwa.

While police are investigating the role of others named in the complaint, Sadar Kharar police registered the case against Jarnail Singh Bajwa under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code.

BAJWA FILES

Current status: Under arrest

Bajwa was arrested on August 29 after the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) summoned the Punjab director general of police, seeking details of cases registered against the developer and the status of probe.

SC stay on freezing of properties

The Supreme Court had on October 4 stayed the HC’s October 1 order for attachment of his properties at 30-odd locations, except his house in Sector 71. Prior to this, the court had also ordered freezing of 52 bank accounts in his name, and the firms M/s Bajwa Developers Limited and Bajwa Land Developers and Promoters Private Limited. After Bajwa approached the apex court stating that he was arrested during pendency of his plea, and that the HC had enlarged the scope of the petition, the SC stayed the HC orders till December 2, the next date of hearing.