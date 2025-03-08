Menu Explore
Mohali: Armed robbery accused nabbed, accomplice flees

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 08, 2025 10:16 AM IST

Two days after a brazen extortion and armed robbery in Kharar, Mohali police have apprehended one suspect, while his partner remains at large. On March 6, an accused, posing a police officer, stole 1 lakh at gunpoint.

The incident unfolded at a Kharar medical store, where Uday Pratap Singh, alongside police officer Jasbir Singh Sandhu, allegedly posed as a law enforcement official. (iStock)

The incident unfolded at a Kharar medical store, where Uday Pratap Singh, alongside police officer Jasbir Singh Sandhu, allegedly posed as a law enforcement official. After purchasing medication, they threatened the shop owner with a false FIR, accusing him of selling prohibited drugs without a prescription. When the owner resisted, they brandished a firearm and looted 1 lakh from the cash register before escaping.

On March 5, victim Kamaljit Singh, of Mubarakpur village, Mohali, and residing in Gillco Valley, Kharar, filed a complaint at City Kharar police station. A case was registered against Uday Pratap Singh, of Sector 125, Sunny Enclave, Kharar, and police officer Jasbir Singh Sandhu.

Following quick police action, Uday Pratap Singh was arrested and presented in court, receiving one day of police custody. However, the second suspect, police officer Jasbir Singh Sandhu, remains on the run.

Police have initiated a comprehensive investigation and are actively searching for the absconding officer. Authorities have vowed that all those involved will face severe consequences, and stringent measures will be taken against those who abuse their authority for illegal activities.

