Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Chandigarh:Congress leader criticise state govvernment over ‘anti-employee’ policies

    Sidhu claimed Punjab employees and pensioners currently receive nearly 18 per cent less DA compared to their counterparts

    Published on: May 22, 2026 3:32 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Mohali
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Senior congress leader and former Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Wednesday criticised the Punjab government accusing it of adopting anti-employee policies that have fuelled resentment among state employees and pensioners.

    Urging the state government to abandon its confrontational stance, Sidhu said accepting employees’ genuine demands is essential for maintaining an efficient administration. (HT File)
    Urging the state government to abandon its confrontational stance, Sidhu said accepting employees’ genuine demands is essential for maintaining an efficient administration. (HT File)

    Addressing mediapersons in SAS Nagar, Sidhu said the government’s alleged failure to address employees’ legitimate demands, including pending sixth Ppay commission arrears, unpaid dearness allowance (DA) instalments and medical reimbursement claims, was adversely affecting employee morale and administrative efficiency. Urging the state government, Sidhu said accepting employees’ genuine demands is essential for maintaining an efficient administration.

    recommendedIcon
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Chandigarh:Congress Leader Criticise State Govvernment Over ‘anti-employee’ Policies
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Chandigarh:Congress Leader Criticise State Govvernment Over ‘anti-employee’ Policies
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes