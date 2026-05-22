Chandigarh:Congress leader criticise state govvernment over ‘anti-employee’ policies

Senior congress leader and former Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Wednesday criticised the Punjab government accusing it of adopting anti-employee policies that have fuelled resentment among state employees and pensioners. Urging the state government to abandon its confrontational stance, Sidhu said accepting employees’ genuine demands is essential for maintaining an efficient administration. (HT File)

Addressing mediapersons in SAS Nagar, Sidhu said the government’s alleged failure to address employees’ legitimate demands, including pending sixth Ppay commission arrears, unpaid dearness allowance (DA) instalments and medical reimbursement claims, was adversely affecting employee morale and administrative efficiency. Urging the state government, Sidhu said accepting employees’ genuine demands is essential for maintaining an efficient administration.