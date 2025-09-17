Mohali: Car kills man headed to work on bike taxi

A 30-year-old man died after a speeding Swift Dzire car hit a bike taxi that he had booked to reach office on Monday morning. The accident took place near Wave Estate, Sector 86. (HT Photo for representation)

The deceased, Pankaj Kannu, hailed from Jammu, and had been living in Mohali since 2013. He was working with a private company in Industrial Area, Phase-8B.

On Monday morning, he booked a bike taxi from his home in Woodland Heights, Sector 86, to work. On the way, a car hit the two-wheeler, leaving both Kumar and rider Harsminder Singh of Muktsar injured.

The car driver, Bahadur Singh of Sohana, took them to the Phase-6 civil hospital. From there, Kumar was referred to GMCH-32 and later shifted to PGIMER due to his critical condition, where he succumbed to injuries.

Pankaj’s father Radha Krishna Kannu, a retired central tourism employee, told police that his son was the only brother of three sisters. Police have booked the car driver. Harsminder remains under treatment.

Youth killed, friend injured in hit-and-run near Airport Light Point

In another accident in Chandigarh, a 22-year-old Ambala Cantt resident was killed and his friend sustained injuries after their motorcycle was hit by an unknown speeding vehicle near the Airport light point in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased, Gagan, was riding a motorcycle with his friend Satinder, around 3.25 am, when an unidentified vehicle hit them and sped away from the spot.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital by passers-by, where doctors declared Gagan dead on arrival. Satinder is undergoing treatment for his injuries. A case has been registered.