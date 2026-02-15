Mohali: CGC University refutes fee hike allegations

A day after hundreds of students staged a protest at CGC University, Jhanjeri, alleging that the institution was overcharging certain batches, the university management on Saturday denied any hike in tuition fees, stating that the recent unrest on campus was unrelated to the approved academic fee structure. CGC University, Jhanjeri (HT File)

In an official statement issued to the media, the university clarified that there has been no increase in tuition or other academic charges. The administration maintained that the controversy arose from a fine imposed on a student for non-compliance with mandatory attendance requirements, in accordance with the institution’s established rules and regulations.

Referring to the fee structure circulated by protesting students, the university management said the amount mentioned did not represent any revision, enhancement or modification of the approved fee structure. It also noted that admissions for the 2025-26 academic session have already concluded and that even current semester classes are underway, making allegations of a fee hike “entirely baseless and misleading.”The administration called it a deliberate attempt to defame the university’s brand value and reputation.On Friday, protesting students claimed that CGC was charging nearly double the fee prescribed by its affiliated university, IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (PTU), Kapurthala, for at least three courses, terming the charges “excessive and unjustified.”