Mohali, Chandigarh police unite to tackle crime

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 30, 2024 08:14 AM IST

The meeting was held at the office of deputy superintendent of police (DSP, City 2) in Mohali, where DSP Harsimran Singh Bal mentioned that both the police forces will set up joint checkpoints during the elections to bolster security measures

Mohali As part of their crackdown on organised crime and to enhance security measures ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Mohali police convened a coordination committee meeting with their Chandigarh counterparts on Friday.

Mohali DSP mentioned that both forces clarified the boundaries, addressing the persistent confusion surrounding the Faidan and Jagatpura areas, which were often used as hiding spots by criminals. (HT photo)
The meeting was held at the office of deputy superintendent of police (DSP, City 2) in Mohali, where DSP Harsimran Singh Bal stated that a crucial meeting was conducted where various matters were deliberated upon. He mentioned that both the police forces will set up joint checkpoints during the elections to bolster security measures.

He also mentioned that both forces clarified the boundaries, addressing the persistent confusion surrounding the Faidan and Jagatpura areas, which were often used as hiding spots by criminals.

Furthermore, he said vehicles stolen from Mohali were occasionally found in parks and open areas of Chandigarh. “We shared details of such stolen vehicles and successfully recovered them. Additionally, we exchanged lists of criminals with the Chandigarh Police, and both forces agreed to arrest any criminals hiding within their respective jurisdictions and hand them over to each other,” added Bal.

