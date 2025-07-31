Mohali: Civil surgeon directs govt doctors to prescribe only generic medicines

Three days after conducting a surprise inspection at Dera Bassi civil hospital and finding irregularities in the distribution of free medicines, civil surgeon, Dr Sangeeta Jain, convened a meeting on Wednesday with senior medical officers of various government hospitals in the district, and directed all doctors to prescribe only generic medicines. Dr Jain also reviewed the progress of Aam Aadmi Clinics and various national and state health programmes. (HT photo for representation)

Dr Jain emphasised that there is no shortage of essential and emergency drugs in any government health facility across the district. She stated that no patient should be compelled to purchase medicines from private chemist shops.

During an inspection on July 27 at the Dera Bassi civil hospital, Dr Jain found irregularities in medicine distribution and asked the senior medical officer (SMO) to explain why free medicines are not being provided and why prescriptions are pushing patients toward private pharmacies.

“If there is a requirement for any medicine that is unavailable at the facility, it is the responsibility of the institute’s in-charge to procure it for the patient,” Dr Jain said. She reiterated that under the Punjab government’s scheme, patients are entitled to receive free medicines, and all drugs listed under the standard formulary must be made available at the hospital pharmacy.

The civil surgeon also stressed the importance of ensuring adequate arrangements for medical oxygen and uninterrupted power supply at all healthcare institutions. She directed that regular staff must be deputed to manage these critical systems efficiently.

Highlighting maternal health services, Dr Jain said that investigation and treatment for pregnant women are provided free of cost at government facilities. She instructed that ultrasound tests for pregnant women be conducted either at government hospitals or at empanelled private centres.

Dr Jain also reviewed the progress of Aam Aadmi Clinics and various national and state health programmes. She urged officials to ensure proper and effective implementation of all health schemes across the district.