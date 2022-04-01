Mohali civil surgeon directs health officials to ensure quality healthcare services
Five days after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kulwant Singh made a surprise visit to civil hospital in Phase-6, civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur on Thursday held a meeting with senior medical officers (SMOs) to ensure that patients do not face any inconvenience in government healthcare institutions across the district.
During the meeting, Kaur said patients must be provided with quality and time-bound emergency, OPD and other services, adding that the head of every government health institution should ensure that they have easy, equitable and hassle-free access to health check-up and treatment services.
“Stock of essential medicines should be available for at least three months in every government health institution. No hospital should lack the necessary and emergency medicines,” she said.
Kaur directed doctors to not prescribe medicines which are available at outside chemist shops, saying patients should be given medicines from the hospital pharmacy itself. She added that emergency teams and kits should be ready in ambulances at all times.
Health officials were also asked to pay special attention to cleanliness, punctuality and discipline. Kaur said the staff dealing directly with the public should be present on duty and warned against corrupt practices.
Kaur asked health authorities to monitor the health of the high-risk pregnant women in their area and to reach out to them if needed to ensure timely examination, adding that bio medical waste at health institutions should be managed in accordance with the guidelines and regulations.
The civil surgeon was apprised of the progress of various health programs and plans including maternal and child health services, immunisation, opioid assisted treatment clinics.
On March 26, AAP MLA Kulwant Singh during the visit expressed dissatisfaction at the poor condition of patients and inadequate infrastructure at the hospital. He said that the condition of all government hospital buildings in Punjab was critical and shortage of doctors was a major problem. He assured that the AAP government would rectify the situation.
Ludhiana: Miscreants steal handbag from car parked outside school in Dugri
A 39-year-old city resident lost ₹1.25 lakh and some jewellery items after unidentified persons smashed hComplainant Taranpreet Manro of Chhabra Colony, Pakhowal Road'scar window and took away her handbag when she had gone to pick up her daughter from school. Complainant Taranpreet Manro of Chhabra Colony, Pakhowal Road, said her daughter studies in Sat Paul Mittal School, Phase 2, Dugri. Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras to trace the accused.
Youth Congress stages protest in Chandigarh over hike in fuel prices
Youth Congress on Thursday staged a protest in Sector 25 against the hike in fuel prices over the last few days. Speaking on the issue, the outfit's chief, Manoj Lubana said, “As fuel prices were today hiked for the ninth time in the last 10 days, the Chandigarh Youth Congress took to the streets to protest the move.”
9th century sculpture of Lord Vishnu recovered from Jhelum River in Pulwama
A three-headed stone sculpture of Lord Vishnu, believed to be from the 9th century, was recovered from Jhelum river in the southern district of Pulwama, officials said on Thursday. The department of archives, archaeology and museums took custody of the structure after police received the idol from the locals of Lelhar village of Kakapora in Pulwama. Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, in-charge, deputy director of the department of archives, archaeology and museums said that another unique thing about the statue was its greenish colour.
St Stephen’s asks DU to allow interviews after CUET kicks in
Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said on Thursday that the central varsity was examining St Stephen's College's request to continue with the practice of holding interviews as part of its undergraduate admission process. Also Read Want to see Delhi University in list of world's 200 best universities: Vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh “Minority institutions have some special privileges. They can take 50% students from minority groups and we respect that. However, they want some weightage for interviews as well. I have received a request from Stephen's College and they have sought around 15%, or at least some weightage, for interviews. We are examining the request,” Singh said. St Stephen's administration did not respond to requests for a comment. St Stephen's College and Jesus and Mary College are two Christian minority institutions under Delhi University. St Stephen's also conducts interviews as part of the admission process.
Kashmir political parties push for AFSPA revocation
As Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Centre has decided to reduce disturbed areas imposed under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur, the demand for its revocation in Jammu and Kashmir has been raised by mainstream politicians, stating that it is a long-pending demand.
