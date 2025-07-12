Mohali: Commission directs mid-day meal cooks to follow sanitation protocols

During a surprise inspection by the Punjab State Food Commission member Vijay Dutt, several irregularities were found in the preparation and distribution of mid-day meals. The cooking staff were found violating basic hygiene protocols—head caps, aprons, and gloves were missing, and sanitation standards were being neglected. Dutt took serious note of these lapses and issued immediate directives for strict compliance. During a surprise inspection by the Punjab State Food Commission member Vijay Dutt, several irregularities were found in the preparation and distribution of mid-day meals. (HT File/ Representational image)

The inspections were carried out to review the implementation of welfare schemes under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) across several government schools, and anganwadi centres in the Kharar area, including Naya Shehar Badala and Badali village.

Dutt directed all cooking and serving staff to wear proper uniforms, follow sanitation protocols, and undergo regular health check-ups to ensure food safety and hygiene. He also emphasised the need to maintain proper food testing registers and ensure that nutritious and clean meals are served to students.

Another serious concern raised was the poor quality of drinking water in several schools. Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) levels were found to be irregular. Dutt directed the concerned authorities to conduct regular water quality testing and ensure safe drinking water is made available to all students.

During the inspections, Dutt interacted with students and shared a meal with them to obtain direct feedback on the quality and taste of the food. He highlighted the importance of transparency, hygiene, and accountability in the entire mid-day meal process.

Additionally, it was observed that the commission’s complaint and helpline number was not displayed in any of the inspected schools or anganwadi centres. Dutt issued firm instructions to ensure that the helpline number-9876764545 is prominently displayed at all centres and schools.

He added that any beneficiary facing issues related to the NFSA may register their grievance through this helpline and assured prompt redressal by the commission. Dutt reiterated that no negligence will be tolerated when it comes to children’s health and nutrition. He warned that repeated violations will invite strict action against the responsible authorities.